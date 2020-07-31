Sarah Logan Clarifies Her Status With Wrestling: “I Never Said I Was Retired”

Former WWE Superstar, Sarah Logan recently appeared on the Table Talk podcast where she clarified her status in the wrestling world.

Logan was part of WWE’s releases back in April due to COVID-19 cuts and has since revealed she is pregnant, which has brought her wrestling career to a halt. However, the former Riott Squad member made it clear that doesn’t mean she’s retired for good.

“No one retires from professional wrestling. I never said I was retired, but no one retires. Ric Flair can’t even retire. D-Von [can’t retire],” Logan said on D-Von Dudley’s Table Talk podcast. “I’m sure one day I will come back to wrestling. I’ve only wrestled since I was 17 years old. When you specialize in something like I specialized in wrestling, you only show a fraction of who you are. I’m really enjoying starting my farm and getting this YouTube thing together. I have some stuff within the hunting and outdoor community releasing soon-ish. I’m just gonna be a badass mom for awhile. I’m just trying to wear that crown for a little bit. I’m sure I’ll get back to wrestling. It’s something that I grew up on and is in my blood and I’ll definitely come back. If I can give my child the most stable life I can and introduce wrestling in there, I want that Beth Phoenix/Edge life.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)