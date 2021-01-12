Sarah Logan Discusses If She Will Return To Wrestling After Giving Birth

Former WWE Superstar, Sarah Logan recently revealed whether or not she plans on returning to wrestling after she gives birth this year.

The former Riott Squad member, and her husband Raymond Rowe (Erik of the Viking Raiders), are set to welcome their first child, Cash, into the world soon.

Logan had previously announced she would be stepping away from wrestling, which led to some speculation that she was retired from the sport. However, Logan did clarify that wasn’t the case previously.

Logan was released from WWE on April 15, 2020, but during an interview with Vickie Guerrero on Vickie’s Excuse Me podcast, Sarah discussed if she will come back t wrestling in a part-time or full-time manner.