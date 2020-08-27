Sarah Logan recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump where she gave her thoughts on the recent Riott Squad reunion that is taking place in WWE.

Both Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan have recently started teaming together once again on WWE Raw and that is something Sarah has been very happy to see. However, Sarah did note that she wishes it could have happened sooner when she was at the company.

“As a genuine friend of Liv and Ruby, it makes me happy to see them doing stuff together and they are stronger together, we’ve always been stronger together. There is a part of me that misses them so much and is, I wouldn’t say sad, but like, man, I wish this would have happened earlier. Me and Liv sat on the bench for almost a year in WWE, this could have been done earlier. It’s awesome to see what they’re doing and I’m excited to see them as good guys. It makes my heart happy to see (them). Even if I’m not there personally, you’re just connected with them,” she said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

Of course, the former WWE Superstar is busy herself at the moment as she is currently pregnant with a baby boy which she announced earlier in the year.