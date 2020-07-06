Sarah Rowe Announces That She Is Pregnant

Former WWE Superstar, Sarah Rowe teased a ‘major announcement’ for today, and she has now confirmed that she is pregnant!

Rowe, who worked as Sarah Logan within WWE was part of the recent string of releases as WWE cut costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, she has remained very quiet about her future, but it is now clear that her future is following the footsteps of Becky Lynch as she becomes a mom.

Sarah Rowe took to YouTube to announce her big news with the world as she and her husband, WWE’s Erik, reacted to finding out they are having a baby.