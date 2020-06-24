Sarah Rowe Leaving The Wrestling Business “For The Foreseeable Future”

Sarah Rowe, formerly Sarah Logan, announced this week that she is taking some time away from the professional wrestling business “for the foreseeable future”.

Rowe was one of several dozen WWE Superstars and personalities released from the company in April due to budget cutbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She has been wrestling since 2011, and signed a WWE developmental contract in 2016. Rowe competed in the first Mae Young Classic tournament, and shortly after was brought to the Smackdown brand as a member of the Riott Squad with Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott.

Below is Sarah’s full statement:

“A lot has changed in my life recently and I have stepped away from wrestling for the foreseeable future. Wrestling is all I’ve known since I was 17 so it’s time I let myself focus on other things and explored other parts of myself. My Instagram is going to be different but I promise it will always reflect me. So if you wanna take this crazy ride then buckle up because things have been moving faster than I can keep up. My efforts have been on @thewildandfreetv and that’s the best way to keep up. We’re releasing some awesome content. I don’t say this enough but I appreciate you guys and hope to see ya down the line.”

Sarah will not be completely removed from the business, as her husband Raymond Rowe, or Erik, is currently a member of the Monday Night Raw roster as one half of The Viking Raiders.