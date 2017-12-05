ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

* * * * *

WWE has announced Sasha Banks vs Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss will take place this weekend at the WWE live event in Abu Dhabi. The bout will be history making as it will mark the first time a women’s match is held in the United Arab Emirates. As noted, the event will be headlined by Roman Reigns vs Triple H.

Read Also: Triple H Says Roman Reigns Is One of the Most Skilled Performers in WWE

New WWE Videos

WWE has released the following videos:

“United States Champion One Man Gang faces a daunting challenge from the intimidating Super Giant Ninja”:

“The Boss fires Eric Bischoff and John Cena takes out the trash: Courtesy of the award-winning WWE Network”: