Sasha Banks & Bayley Set To Appear On 6/8 WWE Raw

Despite the fact that they’re technically members of the blue brand, the new Women’s Tag Team Champions, Sasha Banks and Bayley will be on WWE Raw tonight.

The tag team won the titles last week on WWE SmackDown after defeating Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, and now they are set to appear on WWE Raw to discuss their triumph. Of course, with the titles being defended across all three brands, they are now able to jump onto different shows whenever just as Bliss and Cross have been doing in recent weeks.

From WWE:

The blue brand belongs to Bayley & Sasha Banks, but the “role models” are far from content. The newly-crowned Women’s Tag Team Champions are set to appear on Raw after defeating Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross to reclaim the titles. Never short on proclamations, the double champion & The Boss are set to divulge an impending announcement on the red brand. What will Bayley & Banks have to say following their clutch triumph over Bliss & Cross. How will the Raw Superstars respond to the presence of the Women’s Tag Team Champions?

As well as having the Women’s Tag Team Championships on the show, the following is also announced for the go-home edition of the red brand: