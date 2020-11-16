Sasha Banks Calls Out Kay Lee Ray; NXT UK Women’s Champion Responds

Sasha Banks isn’t just content with the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship as she has called out NXT UK’s Kay Lee Ray.

The Legit Boss was recently speaking with BT Sport where she discussed the success that she has had so far in 2020. Sasha made it clear she wants 2021 to be just as good for her, and she made it clear that she’s interested in the NXT UK Women’s Championship.

Sasha stated that she’s got a private jet and she is happy to fly over to England to make it happen, or she will buy a private island to meet halfway. She then added that facing Kay Lee Ray is actually a dream match of hers.

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1328034380040777730?s=20

The Scottish wrestler clearly got the message, and she isn’t backing down either. Kay Lee Ray responded on social media, telling Sasha that if she wants to take her to a private island she can be her guest. However, she did add that Banks will not be taking her title.