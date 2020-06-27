Sasha Banks Challenges Major NXT Name To Singles Match At Great American Bash

The Great American Bash is about to become The Great American BOSS!

Sasha Banks, one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, has issued a challenge to the reigning NXT Women’s Champion, Io Shirai, for a pay-per-view worthy blockbuster match this coming Wednesday night.

WWE will be resurrecting the classic NWA/WCW pay-per-view concept The Great American Bash over the next two weeks to run head-to-head with AEW Fyter Fest on TNT.

No word yet on whether Io plans to accept the challenge, but it would be a first-time clash between two of the best women’s wrestlers in the world today. It would also be Sasha’s first singles match on the black-and-yellow brand since her 30-minute Ironman match with Bayley in 2015.