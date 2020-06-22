Sasha Banks Claims She & Bayley Are Greater Than Le Sex Gods, Jericho Responds

The Wednesday night war between AEW and NXT spilt onto social media between two top talents as Sasha Banks and Chris Jericho engaged in a war of words.

After making an appearance on WWE NXT last week in the main event segment, which went up directly against Chris Jericho’s main event segment (and outdrew AEW,) Banks took to Twitter to claim she and Bayley are better than Le Sex Gods.

It didn’t take long for the former AEW World Champion to respond though, using the demos as an example as to why he and Sammy Guevara are still better.