Sasha Banks Claims She & Bayley Are Greater Than Le Sex Gods, Jericho Responds

The Wednesday night war between AEW and NXT spilt onto social media between two top talents as Sasha Banks and Chris Jericho engaged in a war of words.
After making an appearance on WWE NXT last week in the main event segment, which went up directly against Chris Jericho’s main event segment (and outdrew AEW,) Banks took to Twitter to claim she and Bayley are better than Le Sex Gods.
We’re better than #LeSexGods https://t.co/LkuchaRfN1 pic.twitter.com/WJB9tzjHnd
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) June 21, 2020
It didn’t take long for the former AEW World Champion to respond though, using the demos as an example as to why he and Sammy Guevara are still better.
Congrats guys, proud of you! But don’t forget to add that you got SMOKED in the all important p18-49 demo (which is what advertisers care about the most) 367k to 264k! You did good…Just not good enough! 😉 https://t.co/3qcGIjxdck
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) June 21, 2020