Sasha Banks Claims She Is Better Than Roman Reigns: “I’m The Face Of SmackDown”

Sasha Banks certainly isn’t short of confidence right now, and in an interview with Bleacher Report, she claimed she’s the face of SmackDown.

The Boss spoke about how she believes she is better than both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre right now, and she isn’t afraid to tell people that.

“I’m not afraid to let people know that I’m better than Roman Reigns. I really am. I’m the face of SmackDown,” she said. “I’m better than Drew McIntyre. I am. There are facts; you can look at the science and the numbers. I am the face of the company. I am the best and that’s just who I am. I’m a legit boss. I’m here to be the greatest, I’m here to make a legacy and I’m here to make so much history and create change and create magic, and I already know that I’m doing that right now.”

Sasha then moved on to her WWE Survivor Series opponent, Asuka, admitting she is always down to work against her, claiming she thinks their match could be a classic.

“Any time I can face Asuka, I am so down because of her style and her creativity and her mindset,” said Banks. “I’ve always been a huge fan of the joshi style and that was always a big dream of mine: to go to Japan and learn that style. To get a little taste of that with her is so awesome for me because it gets my ‘little girl’ heart so excited. I feel like any time we get in the ring, it’s not the same match and it’s never really the same style, and that’s what I really love about her.