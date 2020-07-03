Sasha Banks Claims She Is ‘The Draw’ After Wednesday Night Viewing Figures

With WWE NXT outdrawing AEW Dynamite for a second week in a row in the viewing figures, Sasha Banks has declared herself ‘The Draw.’

WWE NXT’s Great American Bash: Night One drew a total 792,000 viewers on the USA Network, which just edged out AEW Dynamite on TNT, which drew 748,000 viewers this week for its Fyter Fest show.

Of course, Sasha Banks was part of the main event for the black and gold brand, competing against Io Shirai in a losing effort thanks to an appearance from Asuka. The show also featured a number one contender’s elimination match to determine Shirai’s next challenger and a strap match.

The Legit Boss was more than pleased with the ratings results as she dubbed herself ‘The Draw,’ clearly believing she was the difference-maker