Sasha Banks Claims To Be The Face Of WWE After Survivor Series Win, Lana On Being The Sole Survivor (Videos)

Is Sasha Banks The Face Of WWE?

Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks scored a big victory for the blue brand on Sunday night at WWE Survivor Series, defeating Raw Women’s Champion Asuka in a true clash of champions.

“The Boss” was interviewed backstage after her big win and claimed not only to be the face of the Smackdown women’s division, but the face of the entire WWE.

Lana Comments On Being The Sole Survivor

As previously reported, Lana was the sole survivor for the Raw women’s team at Survivor Series on Sunday night. After some impressive offense early on, the “Ravishing Russian” was instructed to stand on the ring steps and not move.

She did exactly that, and watched as her teammate Nia Jax was counted out along with Smackdown’s Bianca Belair, leaving her the only competitor remaining in the match. Check out Lana’s backstage interview with her reactions after the bout below.