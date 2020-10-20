Sasha Banks Credits Hot Ones For Landing Her Star Wars Role

Sasha Banks revealed that it was down to her appearance on Hot Ones that she landed her role on The Mandalorian Season Two.

Banks is set to be part of the popular Star Wars series on Disney+, which will debut on October 30.

It is her first major acting role, but during an appearance on the New Day: Feel The Power podcast, Banks revealed that her appearance on Hot Ones two years ago led to her being noticed by Star Wars.

“Sarath [Ton, Banks’ husband] just knows everything that is cool in the world and he got that for me,” Banks said about appearing on Hot Ones. “If I can give a little something cool, that’s how I got noticed for Star Wars. That’s a little secret.”

Banks is one of several wrestlers to have appeared on the popular YouTube show, with Stone Cold Steve Austin, Chris Jericho, and Ronda Rousey all having appeared previously. When speaking about being involved in the Star Wars world, Sasha admitted it still hasn’t hit her.