Sasha Banks Defeats Asuka By Count-Out, Now Officially “Two Belts Banks”

While her so-called “victory” last week was marred in controversy, there can be no doubt this time around – Sasha Banks is now officially the new Raw Women’s Champion. For real this time.

“The Boss” snuck away with the gold last week after the referee was blinded by Asuka’s poison mist, and Sasha’s bestie Bayley donned the official’s shirt and made the three-count herself.

Stephanie McMahon, for some reason, video called into Monday Night Raw to announce a new ruleset for the big rematch, which took place tonight. The title could hands by pinfall and submission as per usual, but also due to count-out, disqualification, or any kind of outside interference.

The dastardly duo took advantage of the rules, as Bayley appeared backstage mid-match, and mid-brutal assault on the other half of the Kabuki Warriors, the “Pirate Princess” Kairi Sane. This forced Asuka to leave the bout in an attempt to save her friend, ultimately sacrificing her title in the process.

Bayley, the Smackdown Women’s Champion, and Sasha Banks, the new Raw Women’s Champion, are also the current reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, becoming the first duo to hold all of the titles simultaneously.