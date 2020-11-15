Sasha Banks Discusses A Potential WrestleMania Match With Bayley

Sasha Banks recently spoke with Digital Spy about the potential of having a WrestleMania match with Bayley, in the main event slot.

The new WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion was discussing possible matches at WrestleMania, where she made it clear that she’s happy to work with anyone, as long as its a fun time. However, she did note that headlining WrestleMania is a dream for her, especially with Bayley.

“I just want to have the most fun time that I can have in WWE. Whether that’s Bayley at WrestleMania, whether that’s Liv Morgan, whether that’s Ruby Riott – it could be anybody. But, of course, to main event WrestleMania is still one of my biggest dreams and to do that with Bayley would be ultimately a dream come true.”

Banks will be in action next Sunday at WWE Survivor Series when she goes one on one with Raw Women’s Champion, Asuka.