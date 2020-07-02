Sasha Banks recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about the recent comments that resurfaced from Sammy Guevara, which led to him being pulled from AEW TV.

Guevara is currently undergoing sensitivity training after hurtful comments he made four years ago resurfaced online during the recent #SpeakingOut movement. Guevara has apologised publicly and privately to Sasha Banks since that point and is currently taking a break from all forms of social media.

At the time, the WWE Superstar shared a fantastic response on her social media, where she revealed they had spoken but made it clear that behavior like that shouldn’t be tolerated.

During her recent interview, Banks spoke more about the importance of posting that message and acting as a role model to others.

“As you can see on social media, I left my comment out there, I made my statement,” said Banks. “I don’t feel like I need to touch upon it any more than I did, but as a role model, I have to lead by example. I can’t show hate with hate. I only can show through education, dignity, and integrity. “For me, being a role model and a leader is what I have to give back to the universe. It’s not easy to be so exposed and so open and so raw, but I’m here to show people that I’m a real person, too. I am just lucky and fortunate enough to be living my dream in front of millions of people. If that connects with people, if that resonates, all I can do is be myself and hopefully show people that no matter what they go through–whether it’s good, bad, or hard–we’re all in this together.” Banks continued, “We all have a journey and a story, and we’re able to tell people what we’ve overcome. No one’s perfect, no one’s had an easy road or an easy life, but overcoming difficulty makes us who we are. I’m so thankful for everything that I’ve ever been through since I was a kid. If I didn’t go through those things, I wouldn’t be the strongest person I’ve ever been in my whole life.”