WWE

Sasha Banks Discusses The Negotiations Process For The Mandalorian

Published

4 hours ago

on

Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks being involved in The Mandalorian was a huge deal for her, and she revealed the process of getting involved in the show.

The current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion recently spoke with Screen Rant about how she was first approached to have a role in the Disney+ series.

Banks admitted that she initially wanted to speak with WWE about the role first, but revealed that her manager insisted she spoke with the director, Jon Favreau first.

“I feel like I should keep that a secret, don’t you think? No, it’s because my memory is so shot. I’m a professional wrestler; I work for the WWE. But I remember getting an Instagram DM from a [casting] director, maybe around the end of the summer – or it could have been in September, I honestly cannot remember. Instantly, I said, ‘Okay, let me ask WWE,’ but my manager said, ‘No, don’t even ask them. Let’s just talk to them.’ Jon Favreau called me; he Facetimed me and told me that he wanted me to be part of the show. And I was just like, ‘Oh my God, yes.’ And then everything just happened. It was so fast, and it was so crazy.”

Sasha also discussed what she brought from the wrestling world into her role.

“The trailer and the first scene, of course. But when I really come in, I do the spinning dropkick. I really told them I wanted to do a lot of my wrestling moves, so my fans from the WWE would instantly know who I was underneath that helmet. And they were also excited about it.

“I came in with a dropkick, I give someone a fireman’s carry, I give someone a back elbow, and I dive in – like only a WWE professional wrestler can do – and I save The Child, Baby Yoda. So, I brought all of that. I got a lot of glitter on the set too, because I came straight off work, off red eyes and straight on set. I had to transform from Sasha Banks to Mercedes Varnado to Koska Reeves all in an instance.”

WWE

Sami Zayn Gives Major Praise To Daniel Bryan

Published

2 hours ago

on

Nov 29, 2020

By

Sami Zayn battled Daniel Bryan on WWE SmackDown this week and after the show, the Intercontinental Champion praised him on Twitter.

Despite Sami playing a heel on television at the moment, he took to Twitter to show his real thoughts about Daniel Bryan as he praised him as the best in-ring performer of his generation.

“As much as I run my mouth, it is always an absolute privilege to be able to get in the ring with Daniel Bryan,” Zayn said. “You never know if or when it might happen again. He is, in my opinion, the best in ring performer of our generation. Still it should be noted, I won the match.”

WWE

The Undertaker Reveals Which Matches New Wrestling Fans Should Watch

Published

2 hours ago

on

Nov 29, 2020

By

The Undertaker recently gave his thoughts on which matches brand new wrestling fans should watch to get an idea of the business.

The Deadman recently appeared on the popular YouTube show, Hot Ones, where he was asked how he would introduce fans into the wrestling world.

The Undertaker picked a variety of matches from old-school classics, to one as recent as this year in the COVID-19 era of wrestling as his five options that people should watch.

“I would go with Randy Savage and Ricky Steamboat, any match between Ric Flair and Harley Race. Little bit of an ego-maniac here but I would put Undertaker / Shawn Michaels, WrestleMania 25.

Modern day, the recent match between Edge and Randy Orton. Those are four that kind of encapsulates what we do, at its highest level.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)

WWE

Steve Austin Discusses What It’s Like Working With Mike Tyson

Published

3 hours ago

on

Nov 29, 2020

By

Steve Austin gave his thoughts on working with Mike Tyson on social media recently ahead of his return to the boxing world.

Mike Tyson was back in the ring yesterday for an exhibition match, which ended in a draw. But on social media, Steve Austin made it clear that working with Tyson was a great experience.

The two men were involved in one of the biggest storylines in wrestling history, with their pull-apart brawl on Monday Night Raw being a huge moment.

