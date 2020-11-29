Sasha Banks Discusses The Negotiations Process For The Mandalorian

Sasha Banks being involved in The Mandalorian was a huge deal for her, and she revealed the process of getting involved in the show.

The current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion recently spoke with Screen Rant about how she was first approached to have a role in the Disney+ series.

Banks admitted that she initially wanted to speak with WWE about the role first, but revealed that her manager insisted she spoke with the director, Jon Favreau first.

“I feel like I should keep that a secret, don’t you think? No, it’s because my memory is so shot. I’m a professional wrestler; I work for the WWE. But I remember getting an Instagram DM from a [casting] director, maybe around the end of the summer – or it could have been in September, I honestly cannot remember. Instantly, I said, ‘Okay, let me ask WWE,’ but my manager said, ‘No, don’t even ask them. Let’s just talk to them.’ Jon Favreau called me; he Facetimed me and told me that he wanted me to be part of the show. And I was just like, ‘Oh my God, yes.’ And then everything just happened. It was so fast, and it was so crazy.”

Sasha also discussed what she brought from the wrestling world into her role.