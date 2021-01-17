Sasha Banks Discusses Vince McMahon Changing Scripts At The Last Minute

The current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion recently spoke about the changes that Vince McMahon can make to scripts at the last minute.

The WWE Chairman is notorious for shaking things up just before the show begins, and Sasha spoke about how wrestlers have to be able to react and adapt, speaking with the Normal Not Normal podcast.

“I get a script every single week, but in WWE it’s so exciting, our boss is so legendary, and crazy, and iconic…but again crazy! He will change things in an instant, maybe sometimes he doesn’t even give you a script and just push you out there and you have to adapt. He will change a script on you in 30 seconds, in a heartbeat – you have to be able to react.”

Banks also spoke about her role on The Mandalorian, revealing how her appearance on the YouTube series, Hot Ones is what led to her being cast.