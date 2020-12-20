Sasha Banks Discusses Wanting Evolution 2 To Happen

Sasha Banks has made it clear that she wants a WWE Evolution 2 to take place next year, and has urged the fans to push for it on Twitter.

The original all-women’s PPV event took place in 2018, where Sasha Banks teamed with Natalya and Bayley to take on The Riott Squad, but since that point, there hasn’t been another female-only show, despite the growth of the women’s division.

However, that doesn’t mean people don’t want it to happen, as Sasha revealed when talking with Pro Sieben MAXX on Instagram Live. The current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion made it clear she’s interested in another Evolution event, or even a Queen of the Ring tournament.

“I’ve been waiting for Evolution 2 for a very long time, so maybe we can do that first and maybe we can start off a little bit of the matches for the Queen of the Ring tournament [at Evolurion 2]. Maybe something like that could happen.” She added, “But that’s up to you. You guys have to tweet Vince. You know, I tweet Vince here and there and I get my fair share. But make sure you keep on tweeting him so we can have that in 2021, okay?”

If the show was to happen, Sasha admitted that a dream match against Trish Stratus would be of interest for her.

“There’s so many new women. So I feel like all these matches I can have. But even like a dream match with Trish Stratus, I feel like we can make that happen one day, I really do. If she wants to, if she’s down. But we have to get paid a lot of money for that one, okay? Because that’s that’s top dollar right there.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)

For now, Sasha Banks will have to put her concentration onto Carmella, as she defends the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship against her at WWE TLC.