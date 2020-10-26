Sasha Banks Ends Bayley’s Historic Title Run In Epic Hell In A Cell Match

We have a new WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion after an incredible Hell in a Cell match between Sasha Banks and Bayley.

The two former friends and tag team partners and now bitter enemies finally got the chance to collide when they were locked inside the steel structure tonight at WWE Hell In A Cell.

The ladies wasted no time in stealing the show with their performance, putting in 100% in a match jam-packed with creative spots, big bumps, and some fantastic callbacks to their epic history together.

Bayley and Banks went back and forth throughout the match, both coming close to winning with some great near falls. However, in the end, it was the Legit Boss herself who stood tall, ending her losing record inside Hell in a Cell by forcing Bayley to tap out while using a steel chair to assist the Bank Statement.