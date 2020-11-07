Sasha Banks Ends Five Years Of Bad Luck In Successful Smackdown Title Defense

At just 28-years-old, Sasha Banks has already made a case for herself as one of the best American women’s wrestlers to ever compete in a WWE ring. One thing she has historically not been very good at, however, is hanging onto title belts.

Each one of Banks’ five reigns as Raw Women’s Champion ended in her very first defense. Every single time. In fact, all five of the reigns added together total only 106 days – something that Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey and Alexa Bliss all accomplished in their first times at bat.

Luckily, Banks broke her streak of bad luck this evening on Friday Night Smackdown, defeating arch rival Bayley to retain her title; her first successful defense since reigning as NXT Women’s Champion in 2015.

Bayley did everything in her power to regain the gold, bringing multiple weapons into the match. She even connected with both hers and Sasha’s finishing maneuvers, and a diving elbow drop. Ultimately nothing worked, and she wound up tapping to the Bank Statement.

Unfortunately, the champ’s post-match celebration was cut short by a returning “Statin Island Princess”. Carmella did promise to be back this week, and made good on her word by attacking Sasha Banks.