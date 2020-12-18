SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains minor spoilers for the season two finale of Disney’s The Mandalorian. While we won’t reveal any major plot points or outcomes, and trust us there are some HUGE moments this week, it’s best to avoid this article if you want to remain completely spoiler-free.

Still with us?

WWE Superstar and current reigning Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks got to do something this week that no professional wrestler in history can claim. “The Boss”, or at least her character in Disney’s critically acclaimed series The Mandalorian, got into a bar fight with Star Wars’ most legendary bounty hunter!

In the series Banks plays a fellow Mandalorian human named Koska Reeves, a member of the all-female resistance team known as the Nite Owls. The group is led by Bo-Katan Kryze, the former (and arguably rightful) leader of the Mandalorian people. There’s some question to that claim, as we learned in this week’s episode, but this is hardly the place to dive into all that.

We first met the Nite Owls in the season two episode “The Heiress”, where Banks and her team helped The Mandalorian‘s titular character steal and loot an Imperial cruiser. In exchange for his help, Bo-Katan revealed information on where Din Djarin (our Mando) and The Child could find a living member of the Jedi.

This week’s finale saw Djarin reunite many of the characters fans were introduced to over the course of the season for a rescue mission-turned-epic battle against Moff Gideon – an Imperial bigwig trying to “study” The Child’s blood for use in a nefarious cloning project – as well as his brand new fleet of Dark Troopers.

However, way back at the start of the episode before any of that can go down, Din Djarin and Boba Fett (yes, THAT Boba Fett if you haven’t been watching the show) meet up with the Nite Owls to recruit them in their fight. This results in a tense moment and eventually a full-on bar room brawl between Banks’ character and the iconic rocket-pack-wielding bounty hunter.

Things are quickly resolved and the two go on to kick all kinds of ass throughout the rest of the episode, but for a brief moment fans actually got a chance to see one of WWE’s most beloved Superstars clash against THE action figure most of us either had or wanted as kids.

Alright WWE, speaking on behalf of all fans everywhere, we’re going to need you to go ahead and book “The Boss” and Boba Fett for a match at WrestleMania as soon as humanly possible.

Check out The Mandalorian season two finale streaming now exclusively on Disney+.