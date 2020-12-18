WWE
Sasha Banks Fights Iconic Star Wars Character In ‘The Mandalorian’ Season Finale
SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains minor spoilers for the season two finale of Disney’s The Mandalorian. While we won’t reveal any major plot points or outcomes, and trust us there are some HUGE moments this week, it’s best to avoid this article if you want to remain completely spoiler-free.
Still with us?
WWE Superstar and current reigning Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks got to do something this week that no professional wrestler in history can claim. “The Boss”, or at least her character in Disney’s critically acclaimed series The Mandalorian, got into a bar fight with Star Wars’ most legendary bounty hunter!
In the series Banks plays a fellow Mandalorian human named Koska Reeves, a member of the all-female resistance team known as the Nite Owls. The group is led by Bo-Katan Kryze, the former (and arguably rightful) leader of the Mandalorian people. There’s some question to that claim, as we learned in this week’s episode, but this is hardly the place to dive into all that.
We first met the Nite Owls in the season two episode “The Heiress”, where Banks and her team helped The Mandalorian‘s titular character steal and loot an Imperial cruiser. In exchange for his help, Bo-Katan revealed information on where Din Djarin (our Mando) and The Child could find a living member of the Jedi.
This week’s finale saw Djarin reunite many of the characters fans were introduced to over the course of the season for a rescue mission-turned-epic battle against Moff Gideon – an Imperial bigwig trying to “study” The Child’s blood for use in a nefarious cloning project – as well as his brand new fleet of Dark Troopers.
However, way back at the start of the episode before any of that can go down, Din Djarin and Boba Fett (yes, THAT Boba Fett if you haven’t been watching the show) meet up with the Nite Owls to recruit them in their fight. This results in a tense moment and eventually a full-on bar room brawl between Banks’ character and the iconic rocket-pack-wielding bounty hunter.
Things are quickly resolved and the two go on to kick all kinds of ass throughout the rest of the episode, but for a brief moment fans actually got a chance to see one of WWE’s most beloved Superstars clash against THE action figure most of us either had or wanted as kids.
Alright WWE, speaking on behalf of all fans everywhere, we’re going to need you to go ahead and book “The Boss” and Boba Fett for a match at WrestleMania as soon as humanly possible.
Check out The Mandalorian season two finale streaming now exclusively on Disney+.
WWE SmackDown Preview (12/18): First-Ever ‘Sami Awards,’ Carmella’s Champagne Toast
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will be the go-home show for Sunday’s WWE TLC, and several segments have already been confirmed for the show.
– The Sami-Awards
While WWE might be bringing back the Slammy Awards, tonight will see the first-ever ‘Sami-Awards’ take place.
Thursday night on Twitter, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn announced that, because the Dec. 23 Slammy Awards were going to be “clearly very biased to highlight corporate favorites,” he will be hosting the first annual Sami Awards on Friday Night SmackDown.
The #Slammy Awards are good fun, but clearly very biased to highlight corporate favorites.
That’s why tomorrow night on #Smackdown I will host the FIRST ANNUAL SAMI AWARDS!
The always honest ‘Champion of the People’, will present awards that reflect the true will of the people! https://t.co/Ci41EQ807K
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 18, 2020
What will be the result when the self-professed “Champion of the People” presents an awards show that he feels reflects “the true will” of the WWE Universe.
– Carmella’s Champagne Toast
Carmella is set to go one on one with Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women’s Championship this Sunday at WWE TLC. However, before that happens, she will be having a champagne toast in order to build towards the match.
Kevin Owens Reveals He’s Open To Working In WWE NXT UK
Kevin Owens shocked the world last year when he returned to WWE NXT to compete inside WarGames, and it appears he’s open to even more.
KO has always admitted he would happily return to WWE NXT for a match or storyline, as he loves the brand so much. He recently appeared on the show to fill in for Wade Barrett on the commentary desk, and during an interview with Metro, he revealed he’s open to the idea of working in WWE NXT UK as well.
“They’re all extremely talented guys, and I would love to compete with any of those guys. I kinda got to do a bit with Imperium last year, so that was cool. At one point there was a plan for me to go back to NXT at some point last year, which didn’t happen, obviously. But we had even discussed, maybe if that happens, then maybe I could show up on NXT UK and work with all these different people. I’d love to get to do that!”
Kevin Owens will be in action this Sunday at WWE TLC where he will challenge for the Universal Championship in a Tables, Ladders, & Chairs match against Roman Reigns.
Daniel Bryan’s Original WWE WrestleMania 35 Opponent Revealed
While Daniel Bryan had an amazing match at WWE WrestleMania 35 with Kofi Kingston, that wasn’t the original plan for him.
#KofiMania was running wild in the build-up to WrestleMania 35, and that led to the New Day member being pushed into the WWE Championship picture, as he defeated Bryan at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. It created one of WrestleMania’s greatest ever moments, but the original plan would’ve seen Bryan face someone completely different.
MLW’s Shawn Daivari recently spoke with Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, where the former WWE producer revealed Bryan’s original plans for the show. He spoke about how the crowd reaction from Elimination Chamber changed all the plans.
“The electricity from that, them being the last two in the Elimination Chamber [in] an arena in Houston. I literally couldn’t watch it on the monitor anymore. It was so electric. I walked out in the crowd, watched it from behind the curtain because I wanted to feel — you literally feel vibration when you’re standing in front of a speaker at a concert. You feel the vibration of the crowd reaction when something’s rumbling and I don’t get reactions like that anymore so I’m trying to steal pops from the other guys. I went out there. I wanted to get the goosebumps and feel that.
“The next SmackDown, Kevin Owens would’ve come back and Kevin Owens and Daniel Bryan would’ve wrestled at WrestleMania. It might’ve been good, it might’ve been bad, it might’ve been indifferent. Probably would’ve been great. The audience, that electricity made Kofi Mania happen and as we know, that turned out f**king amazing.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions)
Instead, Owens wasn’t actually part of the card that year, although he would end up going on to challenge for the WWE Championship when Kofi was champion.
Kevin Owens is now back in the title picture and will compete for the Universal Championship in a TLC match this Sunday against Roman Reigns at WWE TLC.
