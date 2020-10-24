Sasha Banks Forces Bayley To Sign Hell In A Cell Contract (Video)

It’s official – Sasha Banks will meet record-setting champion Bayley inside Hell in a Cell this Sunday, with the Smackdown Women’s Championship hanging in the balance.

Bayley had been adamant that she would not sign the contract for a match with her former best friend, walking out on an official signing last Friday evening at the ThunderDome. “The Boss” forced her into signing on the dotted line this week, however, crushing a steel chair around the champ’s neck until she gave in.

This will be Sasha Banks’ third journey to “Hell”, losing the first ever women’s Hell in a Cell match to Charlotte Flair in 2016, and suffering another brutal loss to “The Man” Becky Lynch in 2019. For Bayley, this will be her first time.