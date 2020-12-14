Sasha Banks Has Her Eyes Set On More WWE Gold

Mike Bennett recently spoke about his career in the past five years, reflecting on what he’s managed to achieve over that period.

Bennett spoke with Busted Open Radio and admitted that he’s grown a lot during the last five years of his life, both professionally and personally.

“I’ve done a lot of reflecting lately, just because of the situation we’re in and where I’m at with my life,” Bennett said. “It’s really crazy to me to think that five years ago, I left Ring of Honor, and within those five years, I essentially lived a different lifetime. I did New Japan, Impact, and I did WWE, which, if you spent a year at WWE, you know the toll and just the learning experience. This isn’t a negative at all. The whirlwind of WWE always feels like a lifetime because of everything that’s going on there. I’ve grown so much. “My career over the last three years might been a little shotty and still kind of not the direction I hoped it would go. As a human, as a man, as a dad, and a husband, these past five years, I’ve grown insanely. It’s an insane amount. I had two kids. I bought a house. My relationship with my wife [Maria Kanellis] is the best it’s ever been. I grew as a man, a husband, and a father – that’s what I’m most proud of.”

When it came to his WWE career, Bennett gave credit to the wellness policy and the system that the company has in place, which helped get him into shape and get sober quicker.

“This is kind of funny because I butted heads a lot with WWE. Going to WWE did change my life,” Bennett said. “Did it change my career for the better? Probably not, but I was forced to shape up quicker than I would have had to. Had it not been the fact I was now being drug tested, the fact that I was more under scrutiny, more eyes were now on me–being at WWE is what essentially made me focus and made me be more responsible. In order to survive in that company, you have to grow up. That’s what it forced me to do.