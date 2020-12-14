WWE
Sasha Banks Has Her Eyes Set On More WWE Gold
Sasha Banks might be the current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion, but she isn’t happy to just settle with that.
The Legit Boss recently spoke with WWE India where she made it clear that she wants to win the NXT UK Women’s Championship and a variety of males championship.
“I’ve done so so much, I can’t even believe it but I feel like I need to win the NXT UK Women’s Championship, the WWE Championship, the Intercontinental title, the United States title. There’s just so much more to do and I’ve got a lot of time to do it. So I cannot wait!” (H/T to SportsKeeda.com for the transcription)
Mike Bennett Reflects On The Past Five Years Of His Career
Mike Bennett recently spoke about his career in the past five years, reflecting on what he’s managed to achieve over that period.
Bennett spoke with Busted Open Radio and admitted that he’s grown a lot during the last five years of his life, both professionally and personally.
“I’ve done a lot of reflecting lately, just because of the situation we’re in and where I’m at with my life,” Bennett said. “It’s really crazy to me to think that five years ago, I left Ring of Honor, and within those five years, I essentially lived a different lifetime. I did New Japan, Impact, and I did WWE, which, if you spent a year at WWE, you know the toll and just the learning experience. This isn’t a negative at all. The whirlwind of WWE always feels like a lifetime because of everything that’s going on there. I’ve grown so much.
“My career over the last three years might been a little shotty and still kind of not the direction I hoped it would go. As a human, as a man, as a dad, and a husband, these past five years, I’ve grown insanely. It’s an insane amount. I had two kids. I bought a house. My relationship with my wife [Maria Kanellis] is the best it’s ever been. I grew as a man, a husband, and a father – that’s what I’m most proud of.”
When it came to his WWE career, Bennett gave credit to the wellness policy and the system that the company has in place, which helped get him into shape and get sober quicker.
“This is kind of funny because I butted heads a lot with WWE. Going to WWE did change my life,” Bennett said. “Did it change my career for the better? Probably not, but I was forced to shape up quicker than I would have had to. Had it not been the fact I was now being drug tested, the fact that I was more under scrutiny, more eyes were now on me–being at WWE is what essentially made me focus and made me be more responsible. In order to survive in that company, you have to grow up. That’s what it forced me to do.
“When I realized I had a problem with pain killers and I had an addiction, that was the moment. Ever since I took that battle head on and ever since I said to myself, ‘No, you’re going to hold yourself accountable more often,’ everything snowballed in a good way. Everything started happening better. Once you start to hold yourself accountable for your mistakes and problems, it just opens up the world to you. You suddenly are like, ‘Yeah, it’s my fault. But if it’s my fault, I can also fix it.'” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
WWE Raw Preview (12/14): TLC Go-Home Show, Bray Wyatt Takes A Field Trip, More
Tonight’s WWE Raw will be the go-home show for Sunday’s WWE TLC event, and the company has got a stacked card ahead of the final PPV of the year. Here’s what is in store for tonight’s show:
– Bray Wyatt takes a field trip
This week will see Bray Wyatt leave the Firefly Fun House as he and his puppet friends are going on a field trip to WWE Raw.
– Sheamus fights for his friend
Just days before Drew McIntyre defends his WWE Championship in a TLC match against AJ Styles, Sheamus will attempt to soften up the number one contender for his longtime friend. The Celtic Warrior and AJ go one on one tonight.
– Six-Man tag team action
Jeff Hardy will be teaming up with the WWE Raw Tag Team Champions, The New Day to take on three members of The Hurt Business tonight, in six-man tag team action.
– A Nightmare Before TLC
AJ Styles is going to be hosting the first-ever ‘Nightmare Before TLC’ segment, where he will be backed up by both The Miz and John Morrison.
Mike Chioda Discusses If Referees Should Be Inducted Into WWE’s Hall Of Fame
Legendary WWE official, Mike Chioda recently spoke with WrestlingInc.com about a range of topics involving referees. Chioda spoke about whether or not WWE officials should be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in the future, as well as the wrestlers.
“Am I surprised? No, I’m not surprised about the Hall of Fame,” Chioda admitted. “Would I like to see the referees enter the Hall of Fame? Yeah, totally. I was always pitching for Joey Marella for the longest time. He’s done someone incredible matches. He’s done quite a few matches I remember, off my top five at least, including Andre the Giant and Hulk Hogan [and] Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart and Davey Boy ’92 Wembley. Do I think Joey should be inducted? Yeah. I mean, there’s a lot of referees I think that should be inducted into the Hall of Fame.”
Chioda also spoke about the type of contract that WWE officials are actually working on, and what benefits they get from that, and what they still have to pay for.
“They’re not employees. They’re independent sub-contractors,” Chioda revealed. “They’ll get their stuff. The ring crew referees, like I was for 20 years plus, I was a ring crew and referee, I got everything paid for, whether it was per diem, hotels, transportation, gas [and] everything. There are a lot of referees still with WWE that have to pay for their own hotels, cars, food, expenses on the road, health insurance and everything. AEW takes care of health insurance as well too, takes care of a lot.”
“True, that’s correct,” Chioda stated. “There are talent that worry about where the referee is placed and how he’s working around the referee so they don’t bury the referee, but sometimes, even from the top, from the company’s, if you have a no disqualification match, why does the guy able to get to the rope and break the count or a hardcore match or a no holds barred [match]. There’s always questions, and they’ll do things in a steel cage match where a guy will be in a hold. He gets to the ropes, and you break the count.
