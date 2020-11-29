Sasha Banks Has No Interest In Being On Reality Television

Sasha Banks might have ventured into the world of television with The Mandalorian, but she has no interest in reality shows.

Fans hoping to see the Legit Boss pop up in Total Divas will be disappointed, as Sasha Banks currently has no interest in doing that, although she does think that the show has been beneficial to WWE and women’s wrestling overall.

The popular reality show on E! has seen countless top talents from WWE’s roster appear over the years, from The Bella Twins and Paige to Natalya and even Ronda Rousey. But Sasha doesn’t think that it is for her, personally as she told Stephanie Chase.