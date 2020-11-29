WWE
Sasha Banks Has No Interest In Being On Reality Television
Sasha Banks might have ventured into the world of television with The Mandalorian, but she has no interest in reality shows.
Fans hoping to see the Legit Boss pop up in Total Divas will be disappointed, as Sasha Banks currently has no interest in doing that, although she does think that the show has been beneficial to WWE and women’s wrestling overall.
The popular reality show on E! has seen countless top talents from WWE’s roster appear over the years, from The Bella Twins and Paige to Natalya and even Ronda Rousey. But Sasha doesn’t think that it is for her, personally as she told Stephanie Chase.
“I don’t think ‘Total Divas’ is a place for me. I don’t really want to do reality TV, but I think ‘Total Divas’ is a great thing for the WWE universe and has brought in so many new eyes within the company from celebrities. Being on after The Kardashians has brought in so many female viewers within the company. Personally, for me, I don’t want to be on reality TV.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription.)
Peyton Royce Reflects On WWE Survivor Series & Talks Billie Kay’s SmackDown Run
Peyton Royce recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump as she discussed her recent WWE Survivor Series appearance.
“It was amazing,” Peyton Royce began. “I woke up Sunday morning and I was just so overwhelmed with emotion that I was like– I wanted to cry because I’ve wanted to do this since I was a little girl. I sat at my counter having my breakfast, and I said, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m going to be on Survivor Series tonight.’ I was so excited!”
“Just to be in the ring with Bayley was a huge accomplishment for me,” she exclaimed. “To eliminate her from the team – my heart is still racing from it.”
Royce also spoke about what she’s made of Billie Kay and her singles career so far on WWE SmackDown, claiming she’s a genius.
“She is a genius in her own right. I saw her bring this out on TV and I thought that was so smart to do” she stated.
Finally, Peyton also spoke about what her main goal is in WWE, and she made it very clear that she has championship glory on her mind.
“Be the RAW Women’s Champion, duh.”
H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.
Booker T Discusses WWE Legends Leaving The Ring During The Undertaker’s Final Farewell
Booker T recently spoke about his appearance at WWE Survivor Series for The Undertaker’s Final Farewell segment.
Booker was one of many legends who came out during the main event segment to showcase his respect for the Deadman. But the segment led to some confusion with some fans, as the legends all ended up disappearing after a video package was shown.
It was expected that the legends would stay in the ring for when The Undertaker appeared. However, that didn’t end up happening, and during his latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T, spoke about why the legends all left the ring.
“We were just there to be there for that moment for Undertaker. That moment wasn’t for us, it was for him. It was his moment Anything that we would’ve said could’ve overshadowed what he said. The Undertaker was never a guy that was going to talk a whole lot. One thing you don’t want to do is give a bunch of old wrestlers a microphone. We would’ve been out there all night,” he said. (H//T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)
Undertaker ended up giving a brief speech after Vince McMahon introduced him, as he ended up hitting his signature pose in the ring as a hologram appeared of Paul Bearer as well.
Liv Morgan Reflects On Her Involvement With The Lana/Bobby Lashley Wedding Segment
Liv Morgan recently spoke with Ryan Satin of Fox Sports where she discussed her re-debut during Lana and Bobby Lashley’s wedding.
Morgan returned during the wedding to disrupt it, claiming she had been in a relationship with Lana. While the angle ended up going nowhere, the clip did do great numbers (5 million +) on WWE’s YouTube, and certainly got people talking about Morgan again.
When she reflected on the segment, Morgan admitted she has mixed feelings on the whole situation, but she does think it brought her back in the biggest way possible.
“You know, looking back, I’ve had mixed feelings on it, too. But, looking back on it, I just think everything happens for a reason, you know? What we wanted to accomplish was to re-debut Liv in the biggest way possible.
“I definitely think that was accomplished. No one saw it coming. So, at the end of the day, I loved it and I’m grateful for it.”
During his time in charge of WWE Raw as the Executive Director, Paul Heyman was someone who was firmly in Liv’s corner, as a fan of her work. During the interview, the Riott Squad member spoke about Paul and what it was like working with him.
“It was great because I had someone that was in charge completely in my corner and wanted to see me succeed and was finding opportunities for me to show what I can do and show what range I had. So, coming into work every week, I didn’t know what to expect. But, I knew that it was for my greater good, you know?”
She continued, “It was very cool. He’s one of the best ever. To have him to talk to and to go to for advice, or just see something more clearly than I was understanding, it was great.”
