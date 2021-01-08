Sasha Banks Named Sports Illustrated’s 2020 Wrestler Of The Year

— Highlights from the January 7 edition of NXT UK are above.

— Jinny has formed a new alliance with Joseph Conners that has already paid off in a major way. She defeated Piper Niven in a number one contenders match this week after Conners interfered multiple times. Jinny is now next in line to battle Kay Lee Ray for the NXT UK Women’s Championship.

— WWE has officially announced that WALTER will defend the NXT UK Championship against A-Kid on the January 14 episode. A-Kid earned the opportunity – or death sentence, depending on what mood the big man is in that day – by winning the NXT UK Heritage Cup. He defeated Flash” Morgan Webster in the first round, Noam Dar in the second, and Trent Seven in the finals.

— Ben Carter, the 22-year-old standout who killed it in 2020 and likely would have had his pick of contract offers from any major company if he didn’t have to return to the UK, wrestled his first match for WWE this week. Carter’s arrival was clearly treated as a big deal, as he wrestled Jordan Devlin for the Cruiserweight Championship in his first time out.

— Below is a really cool vignette/sit-down with Tyler Bate talking about finding himself after a recent loss to A-Kid and the message he’s trying to tell with his style of professional wrestling. There’s also a new vignette for Aoife Valkyrie, who is hopefully headed back to the ring soon after working her last match on December 3.