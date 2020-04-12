Sasha Banks Questions What She Wins If She Beats Tamina

Sasha Banks is set to go one on one with Tamina on WWE SmackDown next week, but it is unknown if the Legit Boss gains anything by beating her.

Bayley set the match on WWE SmackDown this weekend, promising Tamina she would get a WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match if she could beat her best friend, Sasha Banks.

But Banks has now taken to social media to question what she gets if she is able to pick up the win.