Sasha Banks Reflects On The Pros And Cons Of Having No Fans In WWE

Sasha Banks discussed being back at the WWE Performance Center and how that feels after working there for so long with WWE NXT.

“Well, it’s been home,” Banks said about the PC. “Like Bayley said, we built the first rings here. I swept the floor! Before there was anything even in here. I was the first person in here. I built it. Legit. With a screwdriver! We made this happen. To go into the locker room and see my old locker that has my name on it, and I’m like, ‘What the hell? This is kind of really crazy.’ This is a place I used to come in every single day, hoping to make it to the main roster. Now the main roster is every single week, and it just became home again.”

Sasha then spoke about the fans not being in the arena at the moment and what elements of that she misses and what parts she does not.