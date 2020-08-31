Sasha Banks Reflects On WWE Payback Defeat: “I Didn’t Tap Out”

The Golden Role Models lost their Women’s Tag Team Championships at WWE Payback and Sasha Banks commented on that on Twitter.

The successful tag team took on the duo of Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, but in the end, it was Shayna who gained the victory for her team. The former WWE NXT Women’s Champion locked both Sasha and Bayley into a double submission, using Sasha to choke out Bayley who tapped out.

The defeat left Banks without any titles following her defeat to Asuka at WWE SummerSlam last week. Following the defeat, the Blueprint was seen staring down her tag team partner, and she took to social media to make it clear that she personally never tapped out.