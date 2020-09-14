Sasha Banks Return Announced For 9/18 WWE SmackDown

It has been confirmed that the Blueprint, Sasha Banks will be back on WWE SmackDown this week after being attacked by Bayley.

Sasha was taken out by her former tag team partner and best friend Bayley two weeks ago on WWE SmackDown after the duo failed to regain their Women’s Tag Team Championships.

The brutal attack left her with knee and neck injuries, with Bayley explaining on the most recent episode of the blue brand that she didn’t care about Sasha and was just using her friendship.

During the NFL on Fox games yesterday, an advert was shown several times confirmed that Sasha Banks would be appearing on WWE SmackDown this week to address the situation.