Sasha Banks Reveals How Her Finisher Was Created

Sasha Banks has one of the best submission finishers in WWE right now, and she recently broke down how the move was created.

The Legit Boss spoke with the Sailor Moon Fanclub podcast, about coming up with the move and how she loves the move and that a trainer helped her adapt the backstabber into a crossface.

“When I was trying to find my character and had to be a bad guy, I wanted a whole new finisher because I was just doing a neckbreaker. It’s cute, but it’s basic because everyone does a neckbreaker and I’m not trying to be basic in WWE. I really loved the backstabber and how it looked. I was really small and I needed a finisher I could do to everybody. One day, I went to training and asked the head trainer to help me. He said, ‘I like the backstabber, but how about you flip it into a crossface.’ I was like, ‘Ohhhhh, money, money, money, like a bank statement.’ That’s what I do, I leave a statement. I take that change, put it in the back, cha chang, and I make these girls tap out. I can get that sucker on anybody, really fast, and in any variation,” said Banks.

Banks then went on to reveal that her finisher is her favorite in wrestling, purely because of how creative it is to do.

” I love my finisher so much. It’s so unique and different. I don’t like things that take so long to break someone down to get a win. Some people need to change it up, that’s why they don’t win anymore. [My finisher], money and success,” she stated. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)

It is set to be a busy week for Sasha Banks, who has two title matches to deal with. Firstly, on WWE SmackDown she will be defending her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship in singles action against Nia Jax. But then on Sunday at WWE Fastlane, she will join Bianca Belair to challenge Jax and Shayna Baszler for the Women’s Tag Team Championships.