Sasha Banks Reveals She Asked To Leave WWE Prior To Her Five Month Absence

Sasha Banks has revealed she actually tried to leave WWE prior to her five month break from the company, but Vince McMahon said no.

Sasha was the latest guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show, which premiered following WWE Elimination Chamber. During that interview, she was asked about her five-month absence from the company, and Banks admitted she was suffering from depression at the time.

“Depression,” Banks began. “Depression was taking over. My mind was taking over. My thoughts were taking over. This place was being bigger than me. And I really, really lost myself because for a good seven years, I didn’t even hear my real name. I didn’t hear Mercedes anymore. All I heard was Sasha Banks, and traveling on the road, we only get one to two days off. “So, I’m home, not even seeing what my real hair looks like. All I see if purple hair every single day. There were just so many things that were just — I let it control me. I let it take it and be like, ‘This is too much’ instead of being like, ‘You know what? Everything’s good. Breathe. Everything’s fine.’ [Laughs]”

The Legit Boss revealed that things got too much for her and she actually requested to leave the company in order to improve her personal situation.

“I couldn’t even look at myself,” Banks said. “I didn’t even know who the hell I was. How I was going into work, how angry I was going in, how sad I was. I was not the person that I dreamt to be. “It hit the fan and I wanted to make sure that I didn’t lose myself. So I said, ‘You know what? I got to take a step away and find myself again and I gotta be brave about that.’ And that was probably one of the hardest things I had to do — ask to leave the WWE.”

However, Vince McMahon had other ideas. He rejected Sasha’s request and gave her 30 days to think about the decision, which ended up being a lot longer.