Sasha Banks Set To Appear On Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

It has been confirmed that the next guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions will be none other than Sasha Banks.

In a new advertisement for upcoming WWE Network programming, it was revealed that Sasha Banks will be appearing on the next episode of the popular Broken Skull Sessions.

The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion will be the second-ever woman to appear on the show after Bayley was the most recent guest.

She joins the likes of The Undertaker, Goldberg, Mark Henry, and Kane, who have all appeared on the show previously. There is currently no official date as to when this episode is going to drop on the WWE Network.