Sasha Banks Wants A Dream Match Against Meiko Satomura

Sasha Banks got the wrestling world talking yesterday when the Blueprint made it clear that she wants a match with Meiko Satomura.

The former WWE Raw Women’s Champion took to social media to let the world know about her dream match, which is one that fans are also very keen to see.

Give me a 3 week notice 😂😅 — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) September 3, 2020

The Japanese wrestling legend has competed in a WWE ring before, but only for the 2018 Mae Young Classic where she wowed in performances against Mercedes Martinez, Killer Kelly, and Lacey Lane. Satomura was beaten in the semi-finals by the eventual winner, Toni Storm.

Satomura did see Sasha’s tweet though and responded, making it clear that she wants that match as well.