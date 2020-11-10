The Undertaker is set to have his ‘Final Farewell’ at WWE Survivor Series, and Savio Vega has been confirmed to appear at the event as well.

It seems like WWE will be using current and former WWE Superstars for the segment, likely those who have had an impact on Undertaker’s career.

IWA Puerto Rico has confirmed that Savio Vega will be appearing at WWE Survivor Series although it’s unknown if he will be part of the in-ring segment, or will just be backstage.

“Kwang / Savio Vega will be back in WWE, this time to be present during the retirement of his great friend and brother The Undertaker, who culminates a successful career exactly 30 years after his first appearance at Survivor Series 1990,” the translated announcement from IWA reads.

Vega is well-known for being a close friend of the Deadman and is a member of the ‘Bone Street Krew’ locker room group, which Undertaker was involved with.