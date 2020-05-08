Scarlett Bordeaux Reveals It’s Her Voice In Karrion Kross’ Entrance

This week’s episode of WWE NXT saw Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux make their long-awaited debut in WWE and they did so with an absolutely incredible entrance.

It has proven to be one of the most talked-about things in wrestling this week as the entrance really was superb. He made quick work of Leon Ruff in the ring, but it really was the entrance that everyone was talking about.

One fan asked Bordeaux whether or not she actually sang the song, or if she was lip-syncing, but she confirmed that it is her who provided the vocals for the song, making it even more impressive.

You can check out the entrance in full below: