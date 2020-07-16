Scarlett Sends A Message To Keith Lee After First NXT Double Title Defense

Tick. Tock. Keith Lee may be on borrowed time.

The NXT Double Champion walked into tonight’s show for the first time since defeating Adam Cole in the main event of The Great American Bash, and wound up defending his titles before the night was through.

Lee kicked off the broadcast and addressed the crowd, calling out his old rival Dominik Dijakovic and crediting the big man for pushing him to this moment. The epic battles between the two go back to the independent scene, far before either had signed with WWE’s black-and-yellow brand.

The champion actually gave Dijakovic the first shot at both the NXT Championship and NXT North American Championship later in the evening. Lee was once again taken to the limit by his extremely familiar advisory, but ultimately connected with the Big Bang Collision to retain.

Moments after the match, Scarlett Bordeaux came to the ring and left a message in the form of the broken hourglass that Keith Lee shattered weeks before – a symbol of the inevitable Karrion Kross.