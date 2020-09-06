Scary Moment At AEW All Out, Match Stopped As Matt Hardy Falls Hard Onto Concrete

A scary moment unfolded at All Elite Wrestling’s All Out pay-per-view this evening that began with pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy taking a nasty fall onto concrete.

Hardy, 45, was just moments into a “Broken Rules” match with upstart rival Sammy Guevara when he was speared backwards off a lift, falling a significant distance to the unprotected floor below.

The two were clearly meant to crash through the two tables set up below, which would have helped break their fall, but they overshot the stunt and Hardy smacked his head against the concrete.

What followed were several minutes of confusion, uncertainty and dread.

Referee Aubree Edwards immediately threw up an “X” with her arms upon checking on Hardy, to signify to those in the back that a legitimate injury had occurred.

Hardy was motionless for a short while after impact, and was clearly dazed while struggling to his feet multiple times. AEW’s doctor checked him out, and the decision was initially made to stop the match.

Commentary vamped and ran replays of what happened, until minutes later Hardy and Guevara brawled back out into the arena and began to climb the rafters, setting up a spot where Guevara was thrown through a rigged platform, losing the match.

The seemingly quick decision to restart the match after calling it off drew heavily criticism online, especially when on pay-per-view it looked like a 45-year-old man with a family and young children at home fell 10 feet and hit his head on concrete.

We know that Hardy was said to be shaken up but okay after the match, but was taken to the hospital to get checked out as a precaution. We’ll have updates on this situation as it progresses.