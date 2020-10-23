Schedule Released For The WWE Conversation Series

The WWE Conversation Series is set to launch on the WWE Network from next week and the full schedule for it has been released.
The WWE Network is set to produce a group of podcasts to enhance the streaming service even further. It has now been revealed that there will be one show/podcast each day of the week, which will be available on both the free and subscription version of the WWE Network.
Below is the schedule:
- Monday – Chasing Glory With Lilian Garcia
- Tuesday – Uncool With Alexa Bliss
- Wednesday – After the Bell With Corey Graves
- Thursday – Notsam Wrestling
- Friday – Swerve City Podcast
- Saturday – Drew & A
- Sunday – The New Day: Feel the Power