Scorpio Sky Believes There Are Too Many Flips In Wrestling

Scorpio Sky recently spoke in-depth about how he is planning on making his in-ring style similar to Bret Hart’s in the future.

Sky spoke about Bret Hart and his wrestling style during his appearance on AEW’s UnrestrictedPodcast, where he admitted there is too many flips in wrestling at the moment, which he wants to change.

“[Bret Hart] wasn’t the guy that got me into wrestling, because I was always a wrestling fan. I can’t even remember when I started watching, I started watching it so young,” said Sky. “He is definitely the first one that resonated with me and captured my imagination beyond anyone else. I was very young, maybe seven, eight, nine-years-old when I said, ‘Okay, I want to be like Bret Hart. I want to be Bret Hart’ I remember walking to school and doing the Bret Hart walk and then I’d walk past bushes that had to leave that would stick out and I would slap the leaves like Bret Hart slapping hands with the fans like I’m walking to the ring. People probably thought I was weird.

“I was such a fan. Still, I go back and I will still watch his matches. I watch a lot of old wrestling and a lot of it is Bret Hart because he was so — everything he did was so precise. They called him the ‘Excellence of Execution’ for a reason. His execution on everything was so crisp and so sharp. He didn’t do a lot and that’s kind of where my style is coming from these days. I don’t do the flips and the high-flying things that I used to. I’m more technically-based.

He continued, “Bret Hart can hit someone with a European Uppercut and it looks so good that it’s just like, ‘I don’t really need to see him flip over the top rope, I just want to see him hit people with forearms.’ I love that hard-hitting, technical style. I wish that would come back into more popularity in wrestling. That hard-hitting, technical style where it’s two guys and it feels like a fight. He tends to be a little too much like, flipping around stuff nowadays that I’m not crazy about. It’s cool but I always just try to be different and Bret is a guy That I always can look back at and say, ‘what’s something that Brey does that I can steal and use myself?’” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)