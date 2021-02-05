AEW
Scorpio Sky Believes There Are Too Many Flips In Wrestling
Scorpio Sky recently spoke in-depth about how he is planning on making his in-ring style similar to Bret Hart’s in the future.
Sky spoke about Bret Hart and his wrestling style during his appearance on AEW’s UnrestrictedPodcast, where he admitted there is too many flips in wrestling at the moment, which he wants to change.
“[Bret Hart] wasn’t the guy that got me into wrestling, because I was always a wrestling fan. I can’t even remember when I started watching, I started watching it so young,” said Sky. “He is definitely the first one that resonated with me and captured my imagination beyond anyone else. I was very young, maybe seven, eight, nine-years-old when I said, ‘Okay, I want to be like Bret Hart. I want to be Bret Hart’ I remember walking to school and doing the Bret Hart walk and then I’d walk past bushes that had to leave that would stick out and I would slap the leaves like Bret Hart slapping hands with the fans like I’m walking to the ring. People probably thought I was weird.
“I was such a fan. Still, I go back and I will still watch his matches. I watch a lot of old wrestling and a lot of it is Bret Hart because he was so — everything he did was so precise. They called him the ‘Excellence of Execution’ for a reason. His execution on everything was so crisp and so sharp. He didn’t do a lot and that’s kind of where my style is coming from these days. I don’t do the flips and the high-flying things that I used to. I’m more technically-based.
He continued, “Bret Hart can hit someone with a European Uppercut and it looks so good that it’s just like, ‘I don’t really need to see him flip over the top rope, I just want to see him hit people with forearms.’ I love that hard-hitting, technical style. I wish that would come back into more popularity in wrestling. That hard-hitting, technical style where it’s two guys and it feels like a fight. He tends to be a little too much like, flipping around stuff nowadays that I’m not crazy about. It’s cool but I always just try to be different and Bret is a guy That I always can look back at and say, ‘what’s something that Brey does that I can steal and use myself?’” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
STF Underground Episode 92 – That Holy Sh*t Moment From Dynamite, NXT Stars In The Royal Rumble, Should Legends Be In NXT?
Welcome to another episode of STF Underground!
In this episode, we discuss:
- The potential partnership between AEW and NJPW
- That end segment from AEW Dynamite
- The AEW Women’s Tournament
- Shaq’s Response to Cody
- Edge’s Royal Rumble Win
- If Legends Should Be Appearing In NXT
- Dusty Cup Final Predictions
- & MUCH MUCH more!
AEW Confirms Omega & KENTA vs. Moxley & Archer For 2/10 Dynamite
Next week’s AEW Dynamite will be headlined by a high-stakes inter-promotional tag team match.
Following KENTA’s surprise appearance at the end of Beach Break, Tony Khan has made it official: Kenny Omega and KENTA will face Jon Moxley and Lance Archer in a Falls County Anywhere, Anything Goes tag team match.
After last night’s classic main event + the shocking ending, @kennyomegamanx issued the challenge & @AEW GM @tonykhan has made the match for next week’s #AEWDynamite Wednesday Feb 10, Falls Count Anywhere, World Champion Kenny Omega & KENTA v. @JonMoxley & Lance Archer! @AEWonTNT https://t.co/3qXSLdqrWh pic.twitter.com/vEWbwz1kjW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2021
As noted, Omega initially issued a challenge for a “Lights Out” match, which is basically a non-sanctioned fight.
The tag match will play a pivotal role in the build to KENTA vs. Moxley for the IWGP United States Championship match scheduled for February 26 at NJPW New Beginning USA 2021.
But first, the February 10th episode of Dynamite will also feature the following:
- Chris Jericho & MJF vs. The Acclaimed
- Cody Rhodes & Lee Johnson vs. Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi
- Joey Janela vs. Darby Allin (c) for the AEW TNT Championship
We’ll have complete Dynamite coverage right here at ProWrestling.com.
Tony Khan Admits He Didn’t Like Matt Hardy Teleportation Angle, Picks His Favorite AEW Moment
AEW President, Tony Khan recently appeared on Talk Is Jericho where he reflected on the company up until this point in time.
Tony Khan spoke about a variety of topics throughout the interview, including his decision to hire Ricky Starks and Eddie Kingston, who have proved to be two crucial signings.
“Ricky was in the ring with Cody, and we needed a guy to do Mox and Darby vs. Cage and a guy. And I was watching Cody vs. Ricky, and I was interested in it because Cody had a list of guys he thought would be cool,” Khan revealed. “A list of guys who he wanted to work for the TNT Title and some of the people I did not like at all, and it was like, who would you want to use you? Is there anybody on this list that we could use, and the two people that really stood out to me were Eddie Kingston and Ricky Starks. We used them both, and they both got hired.”
Tony also discussed things that he hasn’t liked that they have done, and he admitted that the work with Matt Hardy and the teleportation is something he wasn’t a fan of, with Chris Jericho confessing it was his idea.
“I know you didn’t like the Matt Hardy teleportation thing,” Jericho pointed out. “That was my idea. One of the few you didn’t like.”
“That’s okay,” Khan said. “There’s stuff like that. Those are the things I’ve tried to do a lot less of this year honestly. There’s just stuff like that where somebody has something, and you knew I was skeptical of it going in. And I talked myself into it, and I wouldn’t have done it going after. And it’s not against you or the idea.
“Just the way it was executed, the way we were talking about it, I had a feeling it wasn’t going to work, and that’s a perfect example of the things I didn’t do very many of them this year. We had made mistakes this year, but I tried to cut down on that this year, and that’s that’s a perfect example of something where like, I wish we hadn’t done it, but it was my fault.”
On the flipside, Tonky Khan also spoke about segments that he has enjoyed, including one between Jon Moxley and Jericho himself.
“As far as one that I think is pretty cool, the whole thing with you, and Mox and The Inner Circle,” Khan stated. “The three of us were in the hotel bar, and I had a bottle. Then I thought, if you smash a bottle, you know how the bottle has a jagged edge. It’s not how it ended up coming off. The final idea was totally different.
“I was like, wouldn’t it be cool if Mox smashed this bottle on your head in a segment and then took the remaining shard, the handle part with shard [and] jagged edges and held off the rest of The Inner Circle to kind of get away and we went off like that. That’d be kind of badass, and that was the end idea was he ended up smashing the bottle on your head. He just had to get out of there.
“There was no way to safely do that, but the short of that, we ended up doing something really special and the eye patch thing, you guys, that was great. And I loved the eye for an eye thing, and that was fun.” (h/t to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
