Scorpio Sky Wants To Face Chris Jericho Again: “It Would Be So Much Better”

Scorpio Sky recently spoke with Fightful.com about working as a singles wrestler and how he hopes to face Chris Jericho again.

The AEW star reflected on getting to work with Chris Jericho in AEW and how he was excited about the opportunity.

“We had the tag match first. Which was good. I liked it. Then we had the promo the next week where we went face to face. That was the most fun thing for me, personally. ‘Cause I think Chris Jericho is one of the best talkers in the business. Past, present and even if you want to look into the future, it’s gonna be hard to compete with a guy on that level. I think anyone would agree. He’s amazing.Actually not that long before that, I think maybe a week or two before that, there was one with Jericho and MJF face to face. MJF is one of the best in the business today, too. So, I was just like, ‘Oh, man. I know I’m not on the level of those two guys when it comes to talking.’ So, I didn’t want people to compare my face-to-face with Jericho to the MJF face-to-face with Jericho and just say, ‘Oh, there’s levels! There’s levels! He’s clearly not on the level of those guys.’ So, I was like, ‘I really gotta knock it out of the park.’ So, I was hyped up going into that one, man. It was a lot of fun. Some of it was talked about, some of it was improv. We just had a blast and I think it got over. People to this day bring it up to me,” Sky said.

Scorpio Sky was defeated in his first match with Chris Jericho, but he felt that was a good bout for the level he was at. However, Sky wants a rematch because he feels they could do even better.