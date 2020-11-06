Scorpio Sky Wants To Face Chris Jericho Again: “It Would Be So Much Better”

Scorpio Sky recently spoke with Fightful.com about working as a singles wrestler and how he hopes to face Chris Jericho again.
The AEW star reflected on getting to work with Chris Jericho in AEW and how he was excited about the opportunity.
“We had the tag match first. Which was good. I liked it. Then we had the promo the next week where we went face to face. That was the most fun thing for me, personally. ‘Cause I think Chris Jericho is one of the best talkers in the business. Past, present and even if you want to look into the future, it’s gonna be hard to compete with a guy on that level. I think anyone would agree. He’s amazing.Actually not that long before that, I think maybe a week or two before that, there was one with Jericho and MJF face to face. MJF is one of the best in the business today, too. So, I was just like, ‘Oh, man. I know I’m not on the level of those two guys when it comes to talking.’ So, I didn’t want people to compare my face-to-face with Jericho to the MJF face-to-face with Jericho and just say, ‘Oh, there’s levels! There’s levels! He’s clearly not on the level of those guys.’ So, I was like, ‘I really gotta knock it out of the park.’ So, I was hyped up going into that one, man. It was a lot of fun. Some of it was talked about, some of it was improv. We just had a blast and I think it got over. People to this day bring it up to me,” Sky said.
Scorpio Sky was defeated in his first match with Chris Jericho, but he felt that was a good bout for the level he was at. However, Sky wants a rematch because he feels they could do even better.
“The match I felt was really good for its time. It would be so much better today because I just wasn’t a singles wrestler at that time. I’d been doing tag teams, whether it be two-on-two or three-on-three for pretty solid a couple of years at that point. So, I was as rusty as it got when it came to singles matches. So, I wasn’t at my best when it came to my wind or when it came to just executions of my moves and that intensity level. I thought it was good, but I’m always a critic of myself. So, Jericho liked it and he told me that he really enjoyed working with me and he could work with me any time. That was a great compliment. He talked about like if this were the old days when you’d go on the road, he was like, ‘I could work with you every night on a tour.’ I was like, ‘That’s really cool to hear.’ Hopefully, him and I will get to get in there again. ‘Cause I think I’m evolving and getting better now. I’m still not where I want to be. I guess I probably never will be where I want to be because you’re always chasing that next step. But, I think I’m a lot better as a singles wrestler now than I was then,” Sky said.