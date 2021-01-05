AEW
Scott D’Amore Talks Impact Wrestling’s Relationship With AEW, Don Callis Rumors
In a new interview with Sports Illustrated, Impact Wrestling EVP Scott D’Amore talked about the company’s new relationship with AEW, rumors of Don Callis leaving Impact, Hard to Kill, and more.
When asked about Kenny Omega’s involvement, D’Amore praised Omega’s forward-thinking mindset.
Kenny is a forward-thinker, and he doesn’t think in the confines of traditional wrestling. It’s the same with the Young Bucks and Tony Khan [of AEW], they’re all forward-thinkers. And we are very proud of what we’re building at Impact Wrestling. Since Anthem came in, the goal has always been the long-term. You can’t do this in a day, a week, a month or a year. Incrementally, we’ve tried to get better, brick by brick. So yes, this is a chance for us to show off our talent.
This isn’t just a chance to see Kenny Omega—it’s a chance to see Kenny Omega reunite with Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows. That’s a Bullet Club reunion, and you’re putting them with Rich Swann, who is showing he can be a great world champion, and one of the most iconic teams in wrestling, especially Impact Wrestling, in the Motor City Machine Guns. They’re a team that constantly gets overlooked for their contributions in revolutionizing tag-team wrestling, and they’re as homegrown for Impact as anyone. This is a match for wrestling fans, you get to watch these six men go at it in the ring.
Regarding the rumors of Don Callis leaving Impact to work with Omega in AEW, D’Amore said speculation is a good thing.
Everybody is going to speculate, but that’s a good thing. Speculation can lead to buzz. Don has been a huge part of what we’ve done here. We’ve been friends for the past 25 years. In life and in business, people make changes, but I will say that Don has been an integral part of everything we have done at Impact. Again, we’ll see what comes next, but Don is executive vice president at Impact Wrestling. He’s also the mentor and manager for the AEW world champion, and he’s helped create this crossover and a very special time in the wrestling business.
Whether Don and I are both at Impact Wrestling, or if we’re in different parts of the world or in different industries, there will always be a connection and a friendship. Fans should continue to speculate and enjoy, but don’t let it get in the way of enjoying the ride of some really cool and exciting times.
And for those waiting for The Young Bucks to return to Impact, Scott D’Amore reminded readers that Impact’s door is always open. Click here to read the interview in full.
FTR Renaming The ‘Goodnight Express’ To ‘Big Rig’ In Tribute To Brodie Lee
AEW’s FTR have revealed that they’re officially changing the name of their finishing move, The Goodnight Express, in order to honor Brodie Lee
The wrestling world was rocked after the tragic passing of Brodie Lee on December 26, 2020, and since then his fellow wrestlers have honored him with incredible stories and nods of respect within their matches. Now, FTR has made a change to their finishing move to pay tribute to The Exalted One consistently.
The move, which was formerly known as the Shatter Machine during their time in WWE will now be named ‘Big Rig’ moving forwards.
Dax Harwood revealed the change on social media, stating that he had the blessing of Brodie’s wife, Amanda Huber, with the team wanting to make this change to keep his legacy alive.
After speaking with Amanda, and getting her blessing, we have decided to change the name of The Goodnight Express to “Big Rig”. This is our way of keeping a bit of his legacy alive in professional wrestling. We love you, Brodie. Can’t wait to see you again. pic.twitter.com/uEO8EOjYut
— Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) January 4, 2021
AEW Reportedly Moving TV Tapings To Miami In February
A new report from BodySlam.net states that AEW is moving production out of Daily’s Place in Jacksonville and down to Miami for the month of February.
There’s no word yet on where exactly in Miami they would land, but the cooler weather at the outside venue is said to be a major factor in the decision.
AEW will air New Year’s Smash live this Wednesday from Jacksonville, and then tape Night Two on Thursday. The January 20th episode of Dynamite will air live, followed by another pre-taped airing on January 27.
From there, AEW will move to Miami to produce several weeks of Dynamite and Dark, in addition to the Revolution pay-per-view on February 27. A special “Beach Break” episode of Dynamite is also expected to now be part of the Miami tapings.
AEW has yet to formally announce these plans, so stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest updates.
Jim Ross Reveals What He Was Told About Brodie Lee’s Condition
During the latest Grilling With JR podcast, AEW commentator, Jim Ross revealed what he was told regarding Brodie Lee’s medical condition.
Jim Ross shared what he had heard about Brodie’s illness, as well as discussing the advice that he had for the AEW roster and how he hopes they learn that laughter is a good medicine.
“Always smiling. Funny guy. Great sense of humor. That’s why I said, I’m going to work today and I’ll tell these young guys, “Hey, it doesn’t hurt to laugh. As I said, laughter is a good medicine, and he made you laugh, didn’t he?” “Oh yeah [they reply].” Remember those times. That’s a hell of a lot better than him not being able to kick out of his issues.
“I still don’t know what… I haven’t seen of or heard of an autopsy. All I know is he had double lung failure. His lungs were so bad that he couldn’t qualify for a transplant, so after, as I heard the story, whether it’s totally accurate or not I don’t know, that they took him off his machine to see if he could kick out himself as that’s about the only chance he had. It just obviously didn’t work, so [it’s] a sad time for all of us. Again, he impacted so many of us on our roster that kind of went off the radar and so he’ll be very missed.” (h/t to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
It’s worth noting that Jim Ross did push himself that he was only relaying what he had been told himself, and with an official cause not being known, he admitted himself there could be inaccuracies.
AEW paid tribute to the life of Jon Huber with a special AEW Dynamite last week, which was an incredible, and very emotional, tribute episode.
