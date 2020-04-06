Scott Dawson Wants Less Flips & Dives Following Rob Gronkowski’s 24/7 Title Victory

After Rob Gronkowski won the 24/7 Championship at WWE WrestleMania 36 last night, Scott Dawson made his feelings clear on flips and dives.

The WrestleMania host dove off the balcony to land on an array of WWE Superstars, including his friend, Mojo Rawley. Gronk then pinned Mojo and picked up the victory to become the new 24/7 Champion.

However, one person who wasn’t impressed was The Revival’s, Scott Dawson. He took to Twitter in shock that even Gronk does dives, asking if people can just stop.