PWInsider.com has provided an update on the status of Scott Steiner, after the wrestling legend was rushed to the emergency room on Friday night, after collapsing backstage at the Impact Wrestling tapings in Atlanta, GA.

Steiner was reportedly treated by EMTs on the scene, who used a defibrillator, before being taken to the hospital where he remains in stable condition as of 11AM on Saturday morning. He is set to undergo a heart procedure, although the specifics are unclear.