Scott Steiner Taken To E.R. After Collapsing At Impact Tapings

Former WCW world champion Scott Steiner was taken to the emergency room on Friday evening, but thankfully appears to be doing fine.

As first reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, the 57-year-old legend collapsed backstage during night one of Impact Wrestling’s “A-Town Beatdown” tapings at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, GA.

The promotion is in the middle of a two-night set of tapings at the venue. They are also taping content for the upcoming ‘Total Nonstop Action’ special on AXS coming up on 3/31 at 10PM ET, which will be a lead-in for the TNA: There’s No Place Like Home pay-per-view during WrestleMania weekend.

Impact EVP Scott D’Amore posted an update just after midnight stating, “For all concerned parties Scott Steiner is OK. His family is grateful for everybody’s concern and support.”

