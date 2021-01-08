Sean Waltman Reveals He Is Set To Undergo Surgery

WWE Hall Of Famer, Sean Waltman has revealed on his social media that he will be undergoing surgery as he prepares for one final run.

Waltman (a.k.a X-Pac) has made it clear that he wants to have one final run as an in-ring talent, and he shared the news recently that he has been cleared of Hepatitis, and he stated he was pushing to get his knees sorted so he could compete again.

It appears that Waltman has got his wish as he has revealed on Twitter that he has met with his doctors to schedule ACL and meniscus surgery.

Meeting with my orthopedic surgeon on Monday to schedule ACL & meniscus surgery. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) January 7, 2021

While Waltman made it clear that he wants to get this done so that he can be as close to 100% to work some more matches, he also noted that this is a surgery he needs to have done regardless of if he wrestlers or not.