It has been confirmed that the popular E! Network show, Total Bellas will be returning for a sixth season, which will begin this Fall.

This is obviously great news for fans of the show and the Bella Twins as people will be able to keep enjoying their journey through the reality show. With both Nikki and Brie pregnant, the sixth season of the show will be focusing on their lives as they both give birth and their families expand.

From WWE:

E!’s hit series Total Bellas, following the lives of WWE Superstars, New York Times best-selling authors and entrepreneurs Nikki and Brie Bella, has been renewed for a sixth season premiering later this fall. Season 5, which concludes tonight at 9 ET/6 PT, featured several milestones in the twins’ lives, including Nikki and Artem’s romantic French engagement and the sisters finding out they’re both expecting and due within weeks of each other. The upcoming season will highlight the expansion of their families with the birth of their babies as Nikki navigates the joys of parenthood for the first time and Brie continues her journey of motherhood, now as a mom of two. Total Bellas is produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions with Gil Goldschein, Andrea Metz and Farnaz Farjam Chazan serving as Executive Producers for Bunim/Murray Productions, and Kevin Dunn and Chris Kaiser serving as Executive Producers for WWE. Nikki and Brie also serve as Executive Producers.

Speaking of their pregnancies, the season five finale saw Nikki Bella have a gender reveal party with her close friends and family. It was revealed that Nikki and Arem Chigvintsev are expecting a baby boy.