Seattle Dragons XFL Player Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

The XFL has confirmed to USA TODAY that a player for the Seattle Dragons has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The individual in question has not been named, but was reportedly quarantined on Tuesday after informing the Dragon’s medical team of his symptoms. He was then issued a test for the virus, which came back positive on Friday.

A spokesperson for the league issued the following statement:

“The league is alerting players, staff, vendors and partners associated with the Dragons, Roughnecks and BattleHawks. The XFL is monitoring the situation closely and taking every measure necessary in accordance with recommendations set forth by the CDC.”

The XFL announced on Thursday that it would be suspending the remainder of its 2020 season, bringing the league’s anticipated comeback to an abrupt halt.