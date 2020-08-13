Second Chance Matches, Adam Cole & Pat McAfee Face-Off Set For 8/19 WWE NXT

Several matches and segments have now been confirmed for next week’s episode of WWE NXT which will be the go-home show for Takeover: XXX.

Both the second chance matches for the North American Championship ladder match will be taking place next week where Ridge Holland will go one on one with Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor will face The Velveteen Dream, who returned to WWE this week.

As well as that, Adam Cole and Pat McAfee will face-off ahead of their WWE NXT Takeover: XXX match. Finally, there is also a six-man tag team match set as Legado del Fantasma compete against Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott and Breezango.